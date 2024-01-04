Neri Oxman, Wife of Harvard Donor Bill Ackman, Apologizes After Plagiarism Allegations
TABLES TURNED
Neri Oxman, a tenured MIT professor and the wife of billionaire Harvard donor Bill Ackman, plagiarized passages of her 2010 doctoral dissertation, a review by Business Insider claimed. Ackman relentlessly called for the resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay over plagiarism allegations, tweeting that “Students are forced to withdraw for much less.” As it turns out, Oxman engaged in a “similar pattern of plagiarism” in her dissertation, according to Business Insider, plagiarizing from papers found in Nature, the Royal Society of London and a 1998 book published by Claus Mattheck, a German physicist. Oxman responded to Business Insider’s story via X, formerly Twitter, saying she was double checking her work to determine if there are indeed any errors. “When I obtain access to the original sources, I will check all of the above citations and request that MIT make any necessary corrections,” she said. “I regret and apologize for these errors.”