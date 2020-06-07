Nervous Horse Bolts in London Black Lives Matter Protest, Injuring Police Rider

Read it at CNN
A police officer on horseback was injured at a Black Lives Matter protest in central London that grew violent on Saturday. The rider can be seen in video being clipped by a traffic light and falling to the ground after her horse suddenly bolted into the crowd. The horse was eventually caught, but not before causing panic among protesters. At least a dozen other officers were injured during clashes as tensions flared throughout the city. Police arrested several people for breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules that prohibit gathering of more than six people.