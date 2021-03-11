I Won't Drink Espresso Without These Reusable Pods
CAFFEINE REDUX
I must admit, I am a bit of an espresso snob and an absolute stan for cappuccinos and lattes. When it comes to the choice of having a cup of coffee or a creamy latte, I’ll choose a latte any day. I wouldn’t even blink an eye when it came to shelling out money at my favorite coffee shop for that perfect barista latte. Unfortunately, that daily habit became too costly, so instead, I invested in a Nespresso capsule pod machine. Although I love my daily cuppa, I hated the amount of aluminum pod waste I was accumulating followed by the inconvenience of shipping the used pods back to Nespresso, so I decided to research reusable, planet-friendly alternatives to single-serve pods and discovered CAPMESSO Stainless Steel Nespresso Reusable Pod Capsule — I’ll never go back!
CAPMESSO Stainless Steel Nespresso Reusable Pod Capsule
Free Shipping
As someone that can’t last the day without at least one latte, let me tell you, this bad boy saved my life. Especially during the first weeks of quarantine lockdown — it was a complete life-saver.
