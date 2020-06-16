This Cooling Mattress Topper is Helping Me Beat the Summer Heat

I live in Phoenix, Arizona, where the average summer temperature during the day is 105 degrees and the nightly summer temperature hovers around 85. In other words: it’s hot all day and nightfall doesn’t really bring much relief. Not interested in a $500 electricity bill, Phoenix dwellers get creative. We often deal with higher thermostat settings, install way too many ceiling fans, use outdoor “misters,” spend a lot of time in the pool, and take frequent showers.

Another trick: investing in products that actively work to keep you cooler. This is especially important come nighttime; it’s been proven that a cool environment promotes better sleep. Fortunately, there are a handful of savvy products out there ranging from sheets to fancy fans to yes, mattresses and mattress toppers. Nest Bedding’s Alexander Signature Cooling Topper is exactly one of those items, and what a hero it is.

While there are entire mattresses that help keep you cooler at night, it doesn’t always make sense to buy a completely new bed. In such cases, a mattress topper is a nice alternative. Not only does it extend the life to your mattress, but it can also provide more comfort. In the case of Nest’s Alexander Signature Cooling Topper, it can also help you keep cooler throughout the night.

This particular topper boasts two inches of the brand’s signature Energex™ Foam, a thick ergonomic foam that adjusts to your body without giving way too much. The foam also features thermal control technology to help keep you from sweating all night long. The pad itself is then covered with a cooling fabric. It also fits securely over your existing mattress (whether it’s Nest or not) via four straps (one at each corner), so no worries about it sliding around.

Though it seems like a stretch for a mattress pad to actually deliver on its promises to keep you cooler all night long, this one does live up to its claims. Part of the reason why it’s so effective is because of how robust it is. Two inches may sound small, but that’s a hefty addition to any bed, and the high-quality foam material makes all the difference, too.

I’d recommend buying the mattress topper if you want to squeeze a couple more years out of your existing old mattress, if your current mattress isn’t offering you enough support or comfort, or if you tend to overheat at night — or live in a blazing hot city like Phoenix — and could really benefit from a cooler sleeping experience.

Alexander Signature Cooling Topper Buy on Nest Bedding $ 199

