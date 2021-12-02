This Nest Candle is Christmas Melted Down Into Wax

The candle aisle in a department store is my least favorite to peruse. Overstocked and packed together with numerous conflicting, overpowering, and headache-inducing scents like pumpkin pie, sugar cookie, Christmas tree, and leather, bad candles are lurking everywhere. And shopping for them online is simply out of the question because I never know what I’m getting into until I open a package to discover I’ve only invested in a future migraine.

That said, there is one brand whose candles I trust to purchase sight-unseen without needing to run a scent test first. A few years ago, I was gifted a Nest candle for Christmas and was taken aback by how clean, subtle, pleasant, long-lasting, and addictive these candles are. Once you’ve lit a Nest candle, it’s unlikely you’ll settle for going on a fruitless quest down the candle aisle ever again.

I was first introduced to Nest through their Hearth candle, which immediately became my initial favorite, especially during the fall season. Woodsy—smelling almost like a newly lit fire—this fragrant candle is a mainstay in my home during the holidays. Not long after discovering Hearth, I also started burning the Cedar Leaf & Lavender scent. I actually stocked nearly every room in my home with this clean fragrance, which I can only describe as smelling like an expensive wellness spa.

Nest Holiday Candle Buy at Amazon $ 44 Buy at Nordstrom $ 44

But none of these scents even come close to Nest’s best-selling Holiday candle, which has developed somewhat of a cult following over the years. Brought to life by a variety of brilliantly infused scents, including pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber, this festive candle is something you’ll want to burn all year long – long after the Christmas tree comes down and the decorations get packed away. It smells citrusy and woodsy, like the whole of Christmas melted down into wax, surrounded by golden filigree glass. It’s not overpowering or strong; it’s just the right amount of everything.

With its long burn-time, anywhere from 50 - 60 hours with the 8.1-ounce size, Nest's holiday candle is a worthwhile gift for yourself or anyone on your shopping list who appreciates luxury and self-care. Though you’ll want to make this candle last as long as possible, you won’t be able to stop yourself from lighting it every opportunity you get. It’s hard not to burn it at both ends.

