Netanyahu Adviser David Keyes Resigns After Sexual-Assault Allegations

David Keyes, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has tendered his resignation following allegations of sexual assault. Netanyahu’s spokesman with the foreign press resigned nearly three months after taking a leave of absence when he was accused of sexual assault by at least a dozen women, including now-New York State Senator Julia Salazar. In a statement Wednesday, Keyes said he “decided to pursue new opportunities in the private sector,” and denied the allegations, calling them “deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false.” Israel’s Civil Service Commission closed an investigation into the allegations against Keyes last month, but did not take any disciplinary action against him. In a separate statement, Netanyahu thanked Keyes “for his great contribution to Israel’s information effort.”
