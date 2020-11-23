Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Secretly Hold First Ever Meeting, Reports Say
FIRST OF ITS KIND
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly made a secret trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If confirmed, it would be the first known meeting between high-level leaders of long-time enemies Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to the New York Times. Neither side has confirmed the visit, but reports in Israel state that Netanyahu flew with Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad spy agency, to Neom, where Prince Mohammed and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting on Sunday night. Flight tracking data reportedly shows that the Israeli aircraft remained in the city for a few hours before heading home. Officially, Israel and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations, but there has been speculation that the Saudis were seeking closer ties with the country.