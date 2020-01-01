CHEAT SHEET
Netanyahu Asks Parliament for Immunity in Criminal Cases
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday asked the country’s Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution in the criminal charges filed against him for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu was indicted in November, but, if his request is approved, immunity could reportedly stay out of court as long as he’s a member of Parliament. Critics of the request said on Wednesday that it violates the principle of equality before the law. The move will likely delay the case against Netanyahu, who faces a general election in the new year, for months. Netanyahu tried to downplay the request on New Year’s Day in a live broadcast, calling it a “temporary” measure and claiming that immunity would only be valid for one term.