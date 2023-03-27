Netanyahu Expected to Drop Judicial Overhaul After Mass Protest Chaos: Reports
MAYHEM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to cancel controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judiciary after mass protests have rocked the country, according to reports. Netanyahu had been expected to make a televised speech Monday morning announcing that the planned legislative changes—which have plunged Israel into crisis—would be suspended, but the statement was then called off amid reports that his coalition government was on the brink of collapse. Israel’s Channel 12 News reported that Netanyahu is now “determined to stop the legislation” after meeting with the heads of his coalition. The expected move comes after Netanyahu’s decision to fire his defense minister, Yoav Gallant—who criticized the judicial overhaul—sparked outrage and condemnation in the U.S.