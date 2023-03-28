Netanyahu Forced to Pause Judicial Overhaul After Israel Descends Into Chaos
BACKING DOWN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Monday that he would suspend plans to overhaul the judiciary after the plans sparked furious protests and a general strike across the country. For months, crowds of demonstrators have taken to the streets to speak out against the proposals which would fundamentally alter the balance of power in Israel in favor of the executive, allowing lawmakers to choose judicial appointments and overturn Supreme Court rulings. “Israeli society is on a dangerous collision course,” Netanyahu said in a televised address announcing the pause of the overhaul. “We are in the midst of a crisis that is endangering the basic unity between us.” He added that the suspension would remain in effect until parliament returns from a break for Passover and Independence Day in April.