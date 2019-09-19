CHEAT SHEET
Netanyahu Invites Rival Benny Gantz to Join Him in Unity Government
MIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise invitation to his main rival to form a coalition government with him after Tuesday's election ended with no clear winner. The offer was made to former General Benny Gantz, the leader of the centrist Blue and White party, and is a change in strategy for Netanyahu who had hoped ahead of the election to form a right-wing Israeli government. However, the election result significantly weakened Netanyahu’s position. The prime minister said Thursday: “During the election campaign, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government but to my regret, the election results show that this is impossible... Benny, we must set up a broad unity government, as soon as today. The nation expects us, both of us, to demonstrate responsibility and that we pursue cooperation.” Gantz has previously ruled out forming a government with a Netanyahu-led Likud party due to the corruption charges against the prime minister, but is yet to comment on the offer.