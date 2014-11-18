Netanyahu: Jews Face New Blood Libel

Following Tuesday’s terrorist attack by Palestinians at a Jerusalem synagogue that killed four rabbis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for “disseminating blood libel.” He called on the whole world to take a strong stand against the gruesome attack, which involved guns, meat cleavers, and axes. “The world watches this massacre but does not demand that Palestinians stop their incitement against Israel, which is the root of this violence,” he said. “I expect to hear that very same uncompromising condemnation.” He said the homes of the two morning assailants had been demolished and that other punishments would be taken against Palestinian terrorists. However, Netanyahu stressed law and order. “Nobody, nobody must take the law into their own hands,” he said.
