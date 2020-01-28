Netanyahu Indicted on Corruption Charges After Pulling Request for Immunity
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been formally indicted on three charges of corruption after he withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution. Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the prime minister’s immunity request, which was widely expected to be rejected. But, in a statement issued on his official Facebook page, Netanyahu said he is no longer seeking immunity. Hours after that was posted, Israel’s attorney general filed an indictment charging the leader in three corruption cases. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed the indictment against him for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, according to the Jerusalem Post. The indictment was announced last November, but it couldn’t be filed while the immunity request was still pending. It’s the first time a serving Israeli prime minister will face criminal charges.