Netanyahu Shared Video of ‘Iranian Coronavirus Cover-Up’ That Was Actually Hallmark Miniseries: Report

Read it at Axios
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video with his cabinet that he claimed was proof of Iran concealing coronavirus deaths but was actually part of a Hallmark Channel miniseries, according to Axios. The video, which reportedly showed military trucks dumping corpses in garbage heaps, was part of a miniseries titled “Pandemic” that aired in 2007, Axios reports, citing two unnamed cabinet ministers. Netanyahu reportedly said his national security minister had showed him the video, and he passed it along to his cabinet during a conference call. COVID-19 is spreading through Iran at a rapid pace, crippling the country, and some world leaders have publicly accused the Middle Eastern nation of reporting a false death toll so as to seem in control of the crisis. Iranians had also shared the video on social media in recent days claiming it was real, Axios reports.