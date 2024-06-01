Netanyahu Swats Down Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
‘NON-STARTER’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to reject a U.S.-backed Gaza ceasefire deal on Saturday, following threats from Israeli governing coalition leaders to split with the prime minister. The ceasefire deal, which was outlined by President Joe Biden on Friday and would have returned hostages and started negotiations for a permanent end to hostilities, had international support from Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, the UN and the UK, according to CNN. In a statement from his officer, Netanyahu said Israel would not agree to a permanent ceasefire until “the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.” “The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter,” the statement said. Ultranationalist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, two of Netanyahu’s integral governing coalition partners, threatened to break the coalition if Netanyahu accepted the deal, according to CNN. Anti-Netanyahu protesters supporting the ceasefire and demanding Netanyahu step down took to the streets across Israel on Saturday night. “There is no victory until every last hostage is returned,” protesters chanted.