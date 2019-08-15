CHEAT SHEET
KEEP OUT
Netanyahu Wants to Block Reps. Omar and Tlaib From Israel Trip, Says Report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to block Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering Israel for a planned visit next week over their support for a boycott movement against the country. The Israeli government reportedly informed House leaders Wednesday that it would formally announce the pair would be denied entry if they tried to visit. However, it’s not certain the threat will go ahead—the plans were met with a backlash from the Democratic leadership, who have urged the prime minister to reconsider. The Washington Post reports Netanyahu will make a formal announcement Thursday regarding the proposed ban, which is based on a recent Israeli law that denies entry visas to foreign nationals who publicly back or call for any kind of boycott against Israel or its West Bank settlements.