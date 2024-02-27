Netanyahu Was ‘Surprised’ by Biden’s Ceasefire Comments: Report
NEWS TO ME
President Joe Biden on Monday said a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could be just around the corner. “I hope by the end of the weekend,” he said from a New York City ice cream shop alongside Seth Meyers following a surprise appearance on Late Night. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close, it’s not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire.” The optimistic remarks apparently caught Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu off guard. A source told ABC News on Tuesday that Bibi was “surprised” by Biden’s comments, potentially indicating that a deal is further away than Biden believes. Two senior Hamas officials separately told Reuters on Tuesday that the U.S. president’s comments were premature, with one explaining that there are “still big gaps to be bridged” before an agreement can be reached. “The primary and main issues of the ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces are not clearly stated, which delays reaching an agreement,” the official added.