1

Netfilx Slammed for Choppy Fight Night Service

BUFFERING ISSUE
Published 11.16.24 12:01AM EST 
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Melinda Watpoo and Shadasia Green fight during Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024

On one of the biggest nights in sporting history Netflix was was apparently unprepared for the tens of millions around the world who were hoping to watch. The Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson main event was preceded by other fights but many people attempted to watch were stuck waiting for the show to load on their TVs and screening devices. The night was billed as one of the biggest and most controversial fights of all time; however, ahead of the main event, some fans took to X to complain about buffering issues on the site. “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” one person wrote. “I’d love to watch this live but I’ve seen the buffering logo more than any of the fights,” another added.

2
Singer Sundance Head Shot on His Texas Ranch
'STABLE CONDITION'
Updated 11.15.24 10:22PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 10:17PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Winner of the 2016 season of "The Voice", Sundance Head visits AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on December 16, 2016 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Winner of the 2016 season of "The Voice", Sundance Head visits AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on December 16, 2016 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“Darlin' Don’t Go” singer Jason ‘Sundance’ Head, 46, was shot on Friday at his Texas ranch. TMZ was first to report that the shooting took place in a rural part of the Lone Star State. The online site said paramedics were able to get the winner of season 11 of “The Voice” in stable condition and he was recovering in a hospital in Tyler. Head’s agent Trey Newman told The New York Post “he’s stable,” adding that the gunshot wound was “to his naval area.”“It missed all vital organs. It was not self-inflicted.” Newman added “We don’t know if it was an accident with his gun or if it was another hunter nearby. The bullet is lodged in some fatty tissue, and the only way it could have have happened is if it travelled through something else.‘ The rep added “His wife is on the way to the hospital now to get a little more information from the doctors. We’re not sure if he is awake.” Earlier on Friday, Head posted a photo on his Facebook page showing the inside of a tent. “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence,” he captioned the photo. Newman told The Post that Head was hunting on his ranch at the time. The “Me and Jesus” singer called 911 himself.

Partner update

From Steak to Lobster, This Infrared Grill Makes Home-Cooked Dishes More Flavorful
GOOD GRILL HUNTING
AD BY Schwank Grills
Updated 11.15.24 11:06AM EST 
Published 11.15.24 12:00AM EST 
Schwank Grills' Portable Infrared Grill, cooking steaks in an outdoor setting
Schwank Grills

Visiting a premium steakhouse is always a great night out—but you don’t have to book a reservation to enjoy a high-quality meal. With Schwank Grills’ portable overhead grills, you can bring the same cutting-edge infrared heating technology used by upper-echelon restaurants directly to your home.

As restaurateurs already know, infrared grills are a surefire way to guarantee a great taste at a quick pace. These powerful grills fire up to 1500 degrees in less than five minutes, so they can cook a steak in as few as three minutes. The grills also include a drip tray which collects the steak juices at the bottom, creating fond, browned bits which chefs pour back onto the steak after cooking to create mouthwatering flavor. The drip tray can also be used to add butter, spices, or oils, ensuring that you can make the perfect blend that meets your tastes.

Not a huge steak fan? No sweat—Schwanks Grills can also be used to cook chicken wings, hamburgers, salmon, lobster, and lamb. You can even cook pizza with the custom pizza stone accessory! Best of all, you don’t need to break the bank to get one of these premium grills. Grill now and pay later with one of the brand’s monthly payment plans. Plus, you can save even more with the brand’s Black Friday sale from now through December 2nd, including $250 off a grill, or up to $500 off when you bundle it with a table and cover.

Schwank 1500 Degree Portable Infrared Grill
Price reflects a $250 discount for Black Friday
Buy At Schwank Grills$1000

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Judge Puts Infowars Purchase By ‘The Onion’ on Hold
NO JOKE
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.15.24 7:19PM EST 
Alex Jones
Alex Jones POOL/REUTERS

A Texas judge has temporarily halted The Onion’s auction purchase of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' site Infowars, and the site is live again—for the moment. Bids were submitted in secret, which Jones' lawyers complained about during a Thursday hearing. In response, according to Variety, Judge Christopher Lopez of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas said, “No one should feel comfortable with the results of this auction.” He added later: “I don’t care who wins or loses [the auction]. I care about process.” In a statement to Variety, Ben Collins, the CEO of The Onion’s parent company and a former Daily Beast reporter, commented on the process, which saw families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims forgo a portion of their adjudicated recovery from Jones in order to increase The Onion’s winning bid. “The joint bid from Global Tetrahedron and the Connecticut families has been selected as the winning bid for Infowars. The sale is currently underway, pending standard processes,” Collins said. Judge Lopez said he would hold an evidentiary hearing next week.

4
Jim Carrey’s Family Devastated After Relative’s Death
‘DEEPEST SADNESS’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.15.24 6:16PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 4:24PM EST 
Jim Carrey smiles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jim Carrey’s older sister Rita Carrey, a radio personality, died “peacefully and quietly” on Thursday, her husband Alex posted in a statement to her Facebook page. Alex, her partner of 16 years, wrote of his late wife’s “loving soul” and love for the holidays. She “wanted to help everyone, even total strangers,” he wrote, and asked for donations in Rita’s name to support the domestic violence survivor organization Gillian’s Place in her native Canada. “She filled everyone’s heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman,” he also wrote in the heartbreaking post, “Goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend, until we meet again.” He did not mention a cause of death. Jim Carrey, 62, has not yet made a public statement about his sister’s passing. Rita was one of his three siblings. Their brother John died aged 60 in 2019.

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Thanksgiving Cookware Lineup During Made In’s Early Black Friday Sale
BLACK FRIDAY 2024
Scouted Staff
Published 11.15.24 5:55PM EST 
Made In Cookware is on a thanksgiving table.
Made In Cookware

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Made In Cookware is known for quality kitchen tools that look as good as they perform. Its sleek, chef-approved kitchen essentials are for people who know that the plates matter as much as the food. That makes its full sets a great option for anyone looking for a little uniformity in their cabinets.

To sweeten the deal, Made In is not only offering up to 30 percent off, but shoppers can also score freebies like Dutch ovens, frying pans, and wine glasses with select purchases. We’ve pulled a few of their best deals just in time for your turkey prep.

The 10-piece Stainless Set includes everything a cook needs to get started in the kitchen. Each item was made in Italy and is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops. These also come with a free Non-Stick Frying Pan for a limited time.

10-Piece Stainless Set
Free Non-Stick Frying Pan with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The 7-Piece Copper Set offers elegance with peak performance. The copper was crafted in France and is safe up to 800° F. Right now, score a free Dutch Oven with your purchase.

7-Piece Copper Set
Free Large Dutch Oven with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

The Complete Tabletop Set is simple and timeless. Designed in the UK, these dishes are classically English and have a one-year no-chip guarantee. If you refresh your cabinets with these today, you’ll also receive a free Glass Wine Set.

Complete Tabletop Set
Free Wine Glass Set with purchase
Buy At Made In Cookware

Free Shipping

5
Trump Picks Familiar Face as Top Comms Aide
STAFFING UP
Mini Racker 

Politics Reporter

Published 11.15.24 3:23PM EST 
Steven Cheung walks outside a U.S. courthouse.
MARCO BELLO/REUTERS

Donald Trump has selected Steven Cheung to serve as assistant to the president and communications director in the White House, the president-elect announced on Friday. Cheung previously served as director of communications on Trump’s presidential campaign, where he was known for issuing combative statements while exhibiting his quiet competence. Steve Bannon dubbed him “the hardest worker in all of Trumpland.” Cheung has been with Trump for years, serving before that as the White House director of strategic response. Trump is also bringing on Sergio Gor, who runs the company that publishes his books, as another assistant to the president and director of the presidential personnel office. “Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our Historic Victory in 2024,” Trump wrote.

6
Dimon to Trump: I Wouldn’t Have Joined Your Cabinet Anyway
Not Another Billionaire
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.15.24 4:56PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 1:54PM EST 
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at The Institute Of International Finance annual membership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Building on October 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Dimon spoke on JPMorgan Chase's expansion into Africa, global trade and financial technology. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at The Institute Of International Finance annual membership meeting at the Ronald Reagan Building on October 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Dimon spoke on JPMorgan Chase's expansion into Africa, global trade and financial technology. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Despite rumors circulating on who could be joining Donald Trump’s new administration, Jamie Dimon is counting himself out. The JPMorgan CEO received a shoutout on Trump’s Truth Social account on Thursday, with the president-elect posting: “I respect Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan CHASE, greatly, but he will not be invited to be a part of the Trump Administration.” However, the billionaire banker had no plans to regardless. “First of all, I wish the president well, and thank you, it’s a very nice note,” Dimon said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit in Lima, Peru. “But I just want to tell the president also, I haven’t had a boss in 25 years and I’m not about ready to start.” In June, Trump told Bloomberg that he would consider Dimon for a role like Treasury Secretary, and many had wondered if he’d join the administration. The president-elect later walked back the quote, and said that he didn’t “know who said it.”

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

7
‘Snow White’ Star Is Now ‘Very Sorry’ for Her Anti-Trump Post
CC DISNEY
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.15.24 12:14PM EST 
Published 11.15.24 12:12PM EST 
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler attends the third Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Shortly after Megyn Kelly called her a “pig,” Rachel Zegler apologized for her post-election take. Last week, Zegler reportedly wrote “f*** Donald Trump“ in her Instagram stories, followed by: “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.” The sentiment set off conservative Kelly, who used her Sirius XM show to call for Zegler’s firing from Disney’s live-action Snow White film. “She has to go right now,” Kelly said, echoing other outraged Trump supporters. “There’s something wrong with this person.” Zegler has since apologized. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” she wrote in her Instagram stories on Thursday. “Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am very sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.” While the “week has been emotional for so many of us,” she continued, “I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own. I am committed to contributing positively toward a better tomorrow.”

8
American Tourist Busted for Gross Desecration of Tokyo Shrine
NAIL FILE
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.15.24 5:58AM EST 
An American tourist, named in reports as Steve Lee Hayes, was arrested in Japan after allegedly using his fingernails to damage a torii gate of the Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo.
Tokyo TV BIZ YouTube

An American visiting Japan with his family has been arrested on suspicion of vandalism after allegedly desecrating Tokyo’s Meiji Jingu Shrine. According to Reuters, the 65-year-old (identified as Steve Lee Hayes) clawed five letters representing family names into a pillar of the Torii gates with his fingernails. He allegedly etched the characters “just for fun,” according to Tokyo Weekender, and was taken into custody at his hotel. The incident is one in a string of similar defacements, visitors having graffitied pillars at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo twice already this year. Reuters reports that “overtourism” may be to blame: 27 million people visited Japan between January and September, injecting the equivalent of $37.5 billion into the economy but also saddling the country with drunken, rowdy visitors who leave their trash in the streets and strain transportation systems and generally make life more difficult for locals. As for Hayes, he’s reportedly receiving assistance from the U.S. Embassy.

Shop with Scouted

This Vibrator Claims to Help Boost Prostate Health
VIBE CHECK
Updated 11.07.24 5:03PM EST 
Published 11.07.24 4:51PM EST 
MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
MysteryVibe.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Apparently, boosting prostate health can actually be pleasurable—at least, that’s what premium sexual wellness brand MysteryVibe says. The Molto, an ultra-slim and bendable prostate vibrator designed by a doctor, is engineered to be the same size and width as a doctor’s finger and to mimic similar motions to that performed during an exam, allowing for not only intense prostate (the prostate is often hailed as the male ‘G-spot’) and anal stimulation but also a release of prostatic fluids. According to the brand, some studies have found that excess prostatic fluid can lead to inflammation and pressure, so not only is this a sex toy, but it’s also possibly an investment in your prostate health. Think of it almost like a lymphatic massage for your prostate—except one that can give you intense orgasms, too.

MysteryVibe Molto Prostate Vibrator
Down From $279
Buy At MysteryVibe$199

Made with body-safe silicone, the multifunctional and gender-fluid vibrator is powered by one “anatomically-placed” motor that delivers potent yet precise vibration to the anus and prostate without feeling bulky or inflexible. It’s a great sex toy for those new to anal play or who are looking for an ultra-sleek vibrator with possible health-boosting benefits. The prostate vibrator is equipped with 16 vibration settings and eight pre-set vibration patterns, allowing for superior control and customization. Plus, the device comes with access to a catalog of vibration patterns with the free MysteryVibe smartphone app. Best of all? Because the Molto vibrator is an FDA-registered class II medical device, it’s also FSA/HSA eligible.

9
Conan O’Brien Announced as Oscars Host
‘AMERICA DEMANDED IT’
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.15.24 11:26AM EST 
Talk show host Conan O'Brien attends TBS's A Night Out With - For Your Consideration event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Conan O’Brien is set to host the 2025 Oscars. “America demanded it, and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien said in a statement released by ABC. O’Brien left late-night in 2021 after nearly 30 years on the air, and now hosts the popular podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” He was selected to host the awards after four-time host Jimmy Kimmel turned it down, as well as comedian John Mulaney. “I know how much work goes into [the Oscars], so I thought, ‘Yeah, I don’t necessarily want to do this ever again,’” Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times. An Academy Awards hosting gig used to be a feather in the cap for established comedians, but has become almost radioactive amid declining ratings and social media backlash. The show had no host from 2019 to 2021. Viewership hit 19.5 million at this year’s Oscars, a four-year high. Though before 2018, viewership never dipped below 32 million. This is O’Brien’s first time hosting the Oscars, though he did host the Emmys in 2002 and 2006.

10
Team Trump Has a List of Military Officers It Wants to Fire
YOU’RE (ALMOST) FIRED
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 11.14.24 6:46PM EST 
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the 911 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks
President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a 911 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team reportedly has a list of military officers they want to boot from the Pentagon, and it could unprecedentedly include the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Two sources told Reuters, on the condition of anonymity, that Trump is still in the early stages of planning and the list could grow as he gets closer to taking office. Trump reportedly has yet to give the official go ahead for the firings, though he has spoken often in recent weeks about getting rid of “woke” generals and officers connected to the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. Insiders also predict that Trump could focus his firings on military officers connected to Mark Milley, Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported Reuters. Milley was quoted in Bob Woodward’s book War calling Trump “the most dangerous person ever,” and someone who could not control his authoritarian tendencies while in the White House. Milley added, “I had suspicions when I talked to you about his mental decline and so forth, but now I realize he’s a total fascist.”

