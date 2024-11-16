Netfilx Slammed for Choppy Fight Night Service
On one of the biggest nights in sporting history Netflix was was apparently unprepared for the tens of millions around the world who were hoping to watch. The Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson main event was preceded by other fights but many people attempted to watch were stuck waiting for the show to load on their TVs and screening devices. The night was billed as one of the biggest and most controversial fights of all time; however, ahead of the main event, some fans took to X to complain about buffering issues on the site. “If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” one person wrote. “I’d love to watch this live but I’ve seen the buffering logo more than any of the fights,” another added.
