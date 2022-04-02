Netflix and Sony Hit Pause on New Will Smith Movies After Oscars Slap
STUDIOS JUST DON’T UNDERSTAND
Fast and Loose, Will Smith’s latest collaboration with Netflix, will reportedly not hit screens any time soon—and neither, it seems, will Bad Boys 4. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, Netflix has moved his new film to the back burner. (Smith previously starred in Netflix’s Bright in 2017, and last year hosted its Fourth Amendment docu-series Amend: The Fight for America.) Fast and Loose had already lost its director, David Leitch, and THR reports it’s unclear whether the streamer will bother moving forward with a new star and director. Bad Boys 4, meanwhile, was in active development but a source told THR that the film is now also on ice, at least for now. Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Friday and wrote in his statement that he hoped the decision will “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”