Netflix Cartoon Creator Pleads for Freedom After Being Jailed in Saudi for "Promoting Extremism"
PLEASE CHILL
The creator of a hit Netflix cartoon has pleaded from behind bars not to spend the rest of his life in a Saudi Arabian prison because of the animation. Abdulaziz Almuzaini produced Masameer, a satirical cartoon which had been a hit in the country but which led to him being convicted last year of accused of “promoting homosexuality” and “supporting extremist ideology.” Almuzaini has since been sentenced to 13 years in prison and fears he will never be freed. Almuzaini plead with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his freedom in a now deleted video, he posted to X. “I haven’t committed a single crime in the kingdom.” the producer told viewers. Masameer was picked up by Netflix for a five-year contract but the fact that it mocked Saudi's restrictions on women's freedom and its adherence to Islamic fundamentalism proved dangerous to Almuzaini. The producer is a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen. “Our embassies and consulates seek to ensure U.S. citizens overseas are subject to a fair and transparent legal process.” the State Department told the New York Times.