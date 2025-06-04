Netflix Casts Child Star as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski

Jane Sibbett, who starred on Friends as Ross’ first wife Carol, has opened up about why she left Hollywood to pursue a new path as an energy healer. Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2001, making history by starring in TV’s first lesbian wedding. But she stepped back from Hollywood around ten years ago, after moving to Hawaii with her then-husband Karl Fink. It was there that she turned toward healing and spirituality. “My husband and I split [when] we were in Hawaii, and I was on my knees because I was really brokenhearted by everything,” she told People. One day, a healer she was producing a documentary for asked her to help produce a live energy healing event. She said it turned out to be “a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends.” Before long, she was fully immersed in the world of energy healing. Looking back, Sibbett believes her years as an actor laid the groundwork for her spiritual gift: “I think every actor worth their salt knows that they are embodied by the character. At some point, you give yourself over, [so] I understand why my body is trained to let itself go.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Friends’ Star Reveals Why She Left HollywoodNEW CAREERJane Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom as Ross’ first wife Carol from 1994 through its seventh season in 2001.
- 2Mike Johnson Ghosted by Musk After Deranged Posting SpreeELON ARE YOU THERE?House Republicans are freaking out after Musk threatened to fire them all in the midterms.
Partner updateAD BY SAXXGet Him a Father’s Day Gift That’s as Supportive as He IsPERFECT FITSAXX underwear and swim trunks are uniquely suited to a man’s anatomy.
- 3Nepo Baby Says Reality Star Parents Spent All Her Money‘IT'S GONE’The “Next Gen NYC” star says her famous parents have frittered away her childhood earnings.
- 4‘Dance Moms’ Star Says Docs Left Medical Device Inside Her'SUFFERED FOR YEARS'The former choreographer is suing Cedars-Sinai hospital for malpractice.
Partner updateAD BY JEWLRCelebrate Her With One-of-a-Kind Jewelry—Now at 70% OffSHE’S WORTH ITBecause mom and baby aren’t just gems, they’re the whole treasure chest.
- 5T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Shock Party With X-Rated DisplayTOUCHY FEELYThe pair reportedly put on an “obscene display... leaving guests gagging at their X-rated antics.”
- 6Tesla Sales Slump in Country Where EV Purchases Are UpSCHADENFREUDEChinese EV manufacturer BYD is reaping the benefits of the backlash against Elon Musk.
- 7Netflix Casts Child Star as Unabomber Ted KaczynskiALL GROWN UPThe kid from will play the domestic terrorist in an upcoming Netflix film.
- 8U.S. Volunteer in Ukraine Made Official Target by RussiansWANTED LISTSarah Ashton-Cirillo will be sent to a penal colony if she’s captured by Russia.
Shop with ScoutedSave on Red Light Therapy Wellness Bundles for Father's DayWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge’s wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
- 9Chinese Couple Arrested for Bringing Horror Fungus Into U.S.AGROTERRORISMFusarium graminearum, a potent pathogen that devastates crops, is also dangerous to humans.
- 10U.S. Manufacturers Say Trump Is Creating a COVID-Like CrisisNO BOOM, JUST BUSTSuppliers and manufacturers are haggling over who should pick up the additional costs associated with the tariffs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to get hold of Elon Musk when he attempted to call the Tesla billionaire after his dramatic falling-out with the Trump administration. Following a frantic posting spree on Tuesday in which he labelled Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination” and threatened to “fire all politicians who betrayed the American people” at next year’s midterm elections, GOP lawmakers have been attempting to reach out to Musk and ensure his $400 billion fortune isn’t pointed in the direction of their opponents. Johnson attempted to get hold of Musk on Tuesday but the billionaire “didn’t answer,” Axios reported, adding that the Speaker “hopes to talk to him today.” Other House Republicans have reached out to Musk in the past 24 hours in an attempt to help him “see the big picture”, the outlet reports, with one lawmaker telling them: “I think he’ll recognize maybe more than most the challenge that we face when we’re trying to cut spending. He simply wants more spending as I understanding. He should know how hard that is.” All but five House Republicans voted for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which the senate is currently preparing to vote on.
Stop! Don’t procrastinate this year; lock up a Father’s Day gift today. Get dad an upgrade on something he wears everyday—underwear. SAXX offers odor-resistant bottoms that have his back (and front) with patented BallPark Pouch® technology that keeps his family jewels secure, comfy, and cool in a hammock-like pouch. It’s like a tropical getaway—for down there.
The Vibe Xtra is SAXX’s best-selling pair of underwear. SAXX recently revamped these undies with Stop Drop Technology™ which works twice as hard to wick away moisture from his assets.
On hot summer days, your dad will be so grateful you got him this pair of underwear. It’s made with SAXX’s DropTemp® Cooling cotton, which boosts the body’s natural cooling capacity by wicking, moving, and evaporating sweat faster. Plus, it has a fly for added convenience when nature calls.
With the Oh Buoy, SAXX has brought its BallPark Pouch® technology to a whole new category—swimwear. Instead of mesh netting that takes ages to dry, the Oh Buoy has an underwear-like liner that is designed to dry as fast as possible. The best part is that these versatile trunks don’t scream swimwear and look just as good on the beach as they would at a backyard BBQ.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Ariana Biermann may be a reality TV nepo baby, but she says her famous parents haven’t done her any favors. The daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and retired Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, her stepfather-turned-adoptive father, says her parents have spent all the money she earned as a child TV and internet personality. According to Biermann, 23, she began earning “astronomical” paychecks for sponsored Instagram posts as a teenager after appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta since age 5. “But unfortunately,” she explained, “my parents took my money.” Biermann made the revelation on last night’s premiere of the new Bravo series Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of reality TV nepo babies as they strike out on their own in New York. The influencer said she “found out [the money] was gone two years ago,” but has “no idea where it actually went.” However, her parents have spent the last two years litigating a rocky divorce. In 2023, Kroy Biermann, 39, accused Zolciak, 47, of gambling away $1.5 million during their marriage, leaving their family “financially devastated.” Ariana seemed to confirm her mother’s financial woes last night, revealing Zolciak sometimes calls her to ask for money.
Abby Lee Miller is embroiled in even more legal drama. Miller, who rose to fame as a fiery dance instructor on Lifetime reality series Dance Moms and later spent 10 months in prison for fraud, is now suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, alleging medical malpractice. According to the suit, Miller received surgery at the hospital for a spinal cord injury in 2020, during which she alleges two doctors, Hooman Melamed and Paul Dwan, left a catheter inside of her. Miller, 59, says the catheter was not discovered until nearly four years after her surgery, but that she “suffered for years” with “chronic pain” in the interim, and the device necessitated an “emergency procedure” to remove. Now, Miller is seeking a minimum of $1.4 million in damages for medical malpractice, professional negligence, and medical battery. The Dance Moms star, who left the series in 2020, has faced serious health issues in recent years, including being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018. The former choreographer has also been sued several times herself, including by two of her former Dance Moms co-stars, who in 2014 accused her of assault, defamation, and inflicting emotional distress.
Meeting a baby for the first time is a great enough gift for any new parent. But there are ways to make it even more special. Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make celebrating a new family member even more special with customizable gemstones and engraved messages to cherish for years to come.
The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to mom and the new baby.
The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.
The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift for engraving up to four names and including the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent a family of birthstones.
Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.
So if you want to celebrate the new mom in your life, don’t miss the chance to do it with a sparkle.
Former GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made an X-rated appearance at a party in New York City, according to The Daily Mail. The duo, whose off-screen romance led to their ABC dismissal in early 2023, reportedly turned heads as they mingled with former colleagues and network executives at the tourism event in the Paley Center For Media on Monday. The tabloid reported that they put on an “obscene display... leaving guests gagging at their X-rated antics.” One source told the publication, “They were talking to someone and TJ was just putting his hand down her pants. From the top of her shorts, he was sliding his hand down to physically feel her butt.” They added: “I saw him try to slide into her shorts. It felt super inappropriate to do right there in front of everyone.” Another guest said, “At one point, she grabbed his a--,“ they said. Their ABC exit stemmed from their extramarital affair becoming public knowledge. The couple has since launched a podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” where they’ve candidly discuss their relationship and the fallout. The Daily Beast reached out to the pair for comment.
The good news for Elon Musk is that there is huge demand for electric cars in Germany. The bad news is that no one wants to buy Teslas in the country that has consistently been Europe’s largest car market. Sales of Musk’s Tesla cars have fallen for the fifth month in a row in Germany, reported The New York Times. This slump in sales occurred during the period when the tech billionaire gave an alleged Nazi salute on stage during a January event celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration and threw his support behind the Germany’s far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). Musk has recently attempted to brush off Tesla’s slump in sales in Europe—with similar drops recorded in Sweden, France and Spain in recent months—as a sign of “weak” demand for electric vehicles on the continent. However, The Times notes that in Germany, sales of battery-powered cars increased by nearly 45 percent last month. To rub salt in the wound, BYD, the Chinese company which is considered Musk’s main rival in the electrical vehicle market, has seen its sales in Germany increase by ninefold.
Netflix Casts Child Star as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski
The new true-crime thriller coming to Netflix features 18-year-old child star Jacob Tremblay as one of the country’s most notorious killers. The actor, who co-starred with Oscar-winner Brie Larson in the film Room when he was just eight years old, will play Ted Kaczynski in UNABOM, a drama that follows the life of the Unabomber and his descent into madness. Tremblay will star alongside Gladiator icon Russell Crowe, who will play Harvard Professor Henry Murray. The psychologist, who died in 1988, conducted controversial experiments on Kaczynski during his time at the Ivy League. Divergent actress Shailene Woodley will take on the role of FBI agent Joanne Miller, and Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis will portray a yet-to-be-revealed role. Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who launched a violent one-man campaign to attack individuals with homemade bombs from 1978 to 1995. He was caught in 1996 after one of the longest and most expensive manhunts in history and committed suicide in prison in 2023. The project is led by director Janus Metz and screenwriters Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves. Production is set to begin soon but the film has yet to be given an official release date.
An American woman who volunteered for Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces and has served as its English-language spokesperson has been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in jail by a Russian “court.” The supreme court of the Donetsk People’s Republic in occupied Ukraine found Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, 47, guilty of being a mercenary for Kiev and of spreading false information. The “Donetsk People’s Republic” is a front for the Russian occupation and is only recognized by Vladimir Putin and his allies as a country. Ashton Cirillo, who is transgender and from Las Vegas, originally traveled to Ukraine in 2022 to cover the Russian invasion for LGBTQ Nation. After a few months, she quit her job and volunteered to fight with TDF, and was named a spokesperson in 2023. She began documenting Russian disinformation in a YouTube show called “Russia Hates the Truth,” which landed her a Russian government list of “extremists and terrorists.” After a dispute over her videos with then-U.S. Sen. JD Vance, Ashton-Cirillo was briefly suspended as the TDF’s spokesperson before being cleared and eventually moving on to a new role. As of last month, she was still in Ukraine promoting crowdfunding campaigns for wounded soldiers. She has now been added to a Russian wanted list.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.
For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.
Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.
With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.
There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.
Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.
A Chinese scientist working at the University of Michigan has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a dangerous crop-killing fungus into the U.S. Yunqing Jian, 33, is accused of illegally importing Fusarium graminearum, a potent pathogen that devastates crops like wheat, corn, and rice. The fungus is known to cause Fusarium head blight, a disease that not only destroys yields but also contaminates food supplies with toxins harmful to humans and animals. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Jian is believed to have been working under the direction of the Chinese Communist Party and received state funding for similar research in China. Her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, also faces charges after allegedly smuggling the same fungus through Detroit Metro Airport to study at the same university, in July last year. Liu initially denied any wrongdoing before reportedly admitting to the smuggling. Both are charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. Liu is believed to be in China. “This is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,” Patel said. “The risks to lives and the economy are real.”
Trump said his aggressive program of tariffs would spark a manufacturing boom but he appears to have been wrong. U.S. manufacturers are warning that the president is creating a crisis akin to the disruption the COVID pandemic caused with his tariffs. Manufacturers have reported longer lead times for supplies, higher prices, and disruptions to production—even as demand dries up, Axios reported. Some of the the slowdown has been fueled by the on-again, off-again nature of Trump’s levies which have left some suppliers either delaying deliveries or scrapping them altogether. And manufacturers have been demanding faster delivery times in a race to get supplies into the country before Trump’s levies come into force. Both suppliers and manufacturers have also been left haggling over who should eat the additional costs associated with the tariffs. An OECD global outlook report published this week showed that Trump’s trade policies have slowed the global economy. The U.S. economy was hit particularly badly with the Paris-based OECD predicting its growth would slow from 2.8 percent to 1.6 percent.