Netflix Crashes as ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Drops

President Donald Trump’s staff is begging him to keep his eyes open while the cameras are rolling, an insider tells the Wall Street Journal. White House aides are reportedly “fearing the optics of his appearing to fall asleep.” If that’s the case, their fears are becoming reality, as Trump, 79, has routinely dozed off at public events in recent months—though he maintains that he is just giving his eyes a rest, not sleeping. “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me,” Trump has said of shutting his eyes. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.” Critics are not buying that line. Cameras have captured Trump with his eyes closed for an extended period on multiple occasions, including at a Cabinet meeting last month. The issue has become so serious, administration officials tell the Journal that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has “urged cabinet members to shorten their presentations” so the president does not become bored and doze off. Trump has long boasted that he requires little sleep to get by. His public snoozing has not changed his habits, the Journal reports, as he still requires at least one staff member to stay up with him on Air Force One while others sleep.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Staff Beg Sleepy Trump, 79, to Keep His Eyes OpenSTAY WITH US!The president is increasingly struggling to keep his eyes open when the cameras are rolling.
- 2Netflix Crashes as ‘Stranger Things’ Finale DropsUPSIDE DOWNAs some users tuned in to watch the episode on New Year’s Eve, they encountered technical issues.
Shop with ScoutedGet Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy With Berry StreetHOME COOKED GOALSBerry Street offers at-home support from a registered dietitian for help with weight management, gut health, metabolism, eating habits, and more.
- 3Dozens Feared Dead and Around 100 Injured in NYE Party FireMIDNIGHT INFERNOA packed holiday celebration ended in chaos after a blaze tore through a crowded bar.
- 4‘Heated Rivalry’ Mania Strikes CNN’s New Year’s Eve ShowBOTTOMS UPAndy Cohen was left wondering if Stephen Colbert calling himself a “bossy bottom” was part of the “Heated Rivalry” effect.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 541 Men Die in South Africa After Circumcision CeremoniesINITIATION NIGHTMAREThe young men reportedly suffered gangrene, sepsis, or dehydration from the procedures.
- 6Amy Schumer Sells Famous Home for Loss During DivorceLOSS-STRUCKThe brownstone was immortalized in Nicolas Cage’s “Moonstruck,” but couldn’t sell for asking.
- 7Trumpy Hollywood Star Splits With Partner of Nine YearsDUNZOThe MAGA darling of the silver screen and his screenwriter say they’ll “continue to be the best parents” to their eight-year-old son.
- 8Matthew Perry’s Grave Marker Features Nod to His Iconic ShowFRIEND FOREVERThe newly added grave marker referenced the late actor’s role on the ‘90s sitcom ‘Friends.’
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 9Five Million More Pages of Epstein Files Need Reviewing *SIGH*The government appears to have already missed the deadline to release the full files.
- 10Body Found in Search for Teen Who Vanished on Christmas EveTRAGIC ENDPolice have not yet identified the remains.
Netflix Crashes as ‘Stranger Things’ Finale Drops
The series finale of one of Netflix’s biggest shows was met with complications when it finally dropped Wednesday night. The final episode of Stranger Things aired as scheduled at 8 p.m. ET on December 31, but some users encountered an error message that read, “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page.” According to Variety, the site crashed for about a minute—shorter than the outage on Nov. 26, when the platform went down for roughly five minutes after the series’ fifth season premiered, debuting with 59.6 million views and marking Netflix’s biggest-ever opening week for an English-language title. The crash prompted some fans to take to X to express their frustration. “NETFLIX CRASHED PLS LET ME IN I DO NOT HAVE NEW YEARS PLANS #StrangerThings,” one user posted. “My Netflix has crashed twice already three mins into the stranger things finale,” another wrote. While some users experienced issues on the site, others watched the highly anticipated finale, the last episode ever of the series, as it aired in more than 620 theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, an event that drew 1.1 million RSVPs, according to co-creator Ross Duffer.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.
Police say a packed New Year’s Eve party turned deadly after a blaze and explosion tore through a bar, leaving several dozen people feared killed and around 100 badly hurt. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation, a nightlife spot in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, according to the BBC. Authorities have not released a confirmed death toll, though multiple officials cited in media reports put the figure at around 40, with many victims suffering severe burns that could slow identification. Investigators are examining whether party pyrotechnics or an open flame ignited the venue’s ceiling, after officials said there was no indication of an attack. Emergency crews deployed helicopters and dozens of ambulances as hospitals filled up.
The hit Canadian television series Heated Rivalry has not only taken over the internet, it also managed to consume CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast. Hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper both mentioned the show multiple times throughout the broadcast, including during a discussion about which of them would be Ilya Rozanov, the Russian hockey sensation played by Connor Storrie, and who would be Shane Hollander, his Canadian counterpart. During an interview with singer Brandi Carlile, they asked if lesbians cared about the show. (Her answer: “It’s all I can think about.”) The undisputed highlight, however, came during their interview with Stephen Colbert. Cohen joked about Colbert’s wife, Evie, being the top in their relationship, to which Colbert fired back, “But I’m a bossy bottom.” Cooper, completely unprepared for this response, quickly lost his composure, turning to Cohen and asking, “Has Heated Rivalry made everybody insane? Is this a Heated Rivalry effect?” before adding, “If Stephen Colbert starts talking in Russian to me, I’m going to fall,“ a reference to Storrie’s Rozanov. Heated Rivalry, which aired its finale on Dec. 26, has already been renewed for a second season, which is expected to arrive in 2027.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Over three dozen young men in South Africa have died after taking part in circumcision initiation ceremonies. South African authorities reported that the men died in November and December after having their foreskins removed as part of an initiation ritual into manhood. In Xhosa, Ndebele, Sotho, and Venda ethnic groups, young men aged 16 and up are placed into initiation schools that teach them the responsibilities of adulthood. Circumcision is performed on men as part of the curriculum. 41 men died after having the procedure done with a dirty scalpel, leading to them contracting gangrene or sepsis, according to TMZ. South Africa’s Traditional Affairs Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, blamed the deaths on negligence from both the schools and parents. “There is negligence in terms of meeting health standards in some of the initiation schools. If you take your child to an initiation school, you never make a follow-up, you do not monitor, you do not go there to see whether the child does drink water, you are placing your child at risk,” he said.
Actress Amy Schumer has sold her New York City home amid her ongoing divorce from husband Chris Fischer. The Brooklyn Heights brownstone was also one of the settings for Nicolas Cage and Cher’s 1987 movie, Moonstruck. Despite its famous origins and well-known current owners, the house was sold at a loss. According to Realtor.com, Schumer managed to sell the refurbished property for $11 million, $1.25 million less than what the actress and her soon-to-be ex-husband paid in 2022, and $3 million below the asking price. The house, built in 1829, boasts five bedrooms, a wine cellar, a gym, and a private backyard. The couple sold their home a day before Schumer announced, in an unhinged Instagram post, that she and Fischer are parting ways. Its closing price only became official at the end of December. Schumer, 44, said that she and Fischer, 45, “made the difficult decision” to end their marriage after seven years. Fischer, a chef, will continue to co-parent their son, according to a report in Page Six. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer told fans. She also told the Wall Street Journal that they decided to sell the house to be closer to their 6-year-old son’s school in Manhattan.
Veteran actor and darling of the MAGA movement Mel Gibson and his longtime partner, screenwriter Rosalind Ross, have split after nine years together. “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” the couple told PEOPLE in a joint statement. Sources told People that the pair, who share an eight-year-old son Lars, quietly parted ways roughly a year ago. Gibson, 69, whose career has spanned decades with roles in major franchises and acclaimed directorial work, will now continue raising Lars alongside Ross. The pair first connected in 2014, welcoming their child just prior to Gibson’s Academy Award nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson is a noted supporter of President Donald Trump, who appointed him earlier this year as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood, a role invented under the guise of strengthening U.S. film industry.
A new commemorative plaque has been added to Matthew Perry’s grave in Los Angeles. A photo, shared by Instagram user Arthur Dark (@hollywoodgraveyard), shows Perry’s private crypt at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills—which had previously been unmarked—with a bronze plaque bearing the note “Much Loved Friend.” “The crypt of Matthew Perry has been marked at Forest Lawn Hollywood — forever remembered in the hearts of friends and fans all over the world," Dark’s caption read. Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose. The Friends actor, who played the character Chandler Bing, was prescribed the powerful dissociative to treat depression, but turned to an alternative supplier when his doctor wouldn’t prescribe the dosage he wanted. Doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, who were involved in supplying Perry with ketamine before his death, were sentenced earlier this month. Chavez was sentenced to eight months of house arrest and three years of supervised release, while Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in prison. Three other defendants are awaiting sentencing, including the “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, Erik Fleming, and Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who all pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
It is now thought that there are around 5.2 million documents in the Epstein files, five times the initial estimate. The government has already missed the deadline to release them, after a new law required their turnover on December 19. Now, around 400 extra lawyers are being sucked in to help wade through the mammoth task, as the government seeks to make ground on the deficit. Only around 100,000 files were released on the day of the deadline. At that point, authorities said there were about 1 million more documents that needed review, but according to The New York Times, the new figure of 5.2 million is now considered more accurate. Two hundred lawyers from the national security division had already been pulled in for the project, but now they are being told more help is needed. The Justice Department has faced criticism from across party lines, with claims it may have broken the law by missing the deadline. The department says it won’t be done until January 20, stating in its own defense, “We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible.”
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos. Police have been searching for the 19-year-old after she went missing on Christmas Eve, last spotted on dashcam footage walking along the side of a road in her hometown of San Antonio. Police said the body has not been identified, but was found in a field a quarter of a mile from Mendoza Olmos’ home. Cops also said a gun belonging to one of her relatives, which had previously been reported missing, was found at the scene, with the body exhibiting “some indicators” consistent with self-harm, NewsNation reports. On Tuesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the body had been found earlier that day, in tall grass close to a landscaping business in Caspian Spring, Mendoza Olmos’ San Antonio suburb. “At this point, it’s too early to tell if the body is that of Camilla,” he said. “At this point, we don’t suspect foul play.” He added, “there are some indicators [of self-harm] that the body that we found may be as a result of that.” No cause of death has been established for the recovered remains at the time of writing.