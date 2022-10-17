Netflix Defends ‘The Crown’ as ‘Fictional Dramatization’ After Ex-PM’s Attack
JUST MADE UP
Netflix has defended its show The Crown as a “fictional dramatization” after former British Prime Minister Sir John Major said the show’s portrayal of the then-Prince Charles approaching him with a secret plot to oust the queen was “malicious” and “a barrel-load of nonsense.” A spokeswoman for The Crown told the BBC: “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family—one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.” Netflix has consistently declined to run a disclaimer in the show’s opening credits making clear it is fictional.