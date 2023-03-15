Netflix Dumps Director Nancy Meyers’ Triumphant Film Return
AIN’T GOT NO MONEY, HONEY
Netflix has reportedly dumped Nancy Meyers’ triumphant $130 million return to cinema after the streaming giant couldn’t agree to the director’s budget requirements. In what would have been her first film since 2015’s The Intern starring Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway, Meyers’ ensemble comedy, Paris Paramount, was gaining buzz in Hollywood after reports Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson were contenders for roles. According to Deadline, sources said that while Netflix was happy to provide $130 million for the movie, Meyers would not budge from her request for $150 million, ultimately causing Netflix to back away completely and pull the plug on the project Tuesday morning. According to the outlet, the movie was based “on an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with each other.”