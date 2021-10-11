Netflix Employee Who Criticized Dave Chappelle’s Special Gets Suspended
ON THE OFFENSE
A Netflix employee who spoke out against Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer on Twitter has been suspended, allegedly for crashing a meeting with company leadership. Terra Field, a senior software engineer at Netflix, tweeted last week that Chappelle “attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness—all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups.” Field has since been suspended with two other employees, allegedly for attending a quarterly business review they weren’t invited to, according to Variety. “It is absolutely untrue to say that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this show. Our employees are encouraged to disagree openly and we support their right to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson said.
Another trans employee has quit over the Chappelle special and how the streaming giant handled the backlash. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos remains defiant, however, writing in an internal email that he’s aware of the growing number of people asking the company to remove the show, “which [they] are not going to do.”