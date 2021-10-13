CHEAT SHEET
Netflix Employees Told Execs Chappelle’s Special Was Transphobic Before Release
Netflix employees raised concerns about the contents of Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special, “The Closer,” before its release, Bloomberg reports. In the show, Chappelle jokes about gender-neutral pronouns and transgender people’s genitals, but Netflix’s global head of TV Bela Bajaria and CEO Ted Sarandos said the special should run as-is. The show has caused internal uproar unheard of at Netflix. Employees are now planning a walkout for late October. The company suspended three employees, including a transgender engineer, over their criticism of the show and for attending a meeting the company said they should not have. The employees were later reinstated.