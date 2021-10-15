Netflix Fires Employee Who Organized Trans Worker Walkout Over Chappelle Special: Report
Netflix has fired a Black, pregnant worker who helped organize an upcoming trans employee walkout, the company confirmed to The Verge. The employee, who has not been named, allegedly shared internal metrics that detailed the cost and profit margins Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer, made for the company, numbers that appeared in a recent Bloomberg report. The employee denied leaking the document to the press, telling colleagues it could hurt the walkout scheduled for Oct. 20. “We have let go of an employee for sharing confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company.”
The firing comes days after the company suspended, then reinstated, three employees—including a trans employee—for attending a directors-only meeting to protest the latest Chappelle special.
“All these white people are going around talking to the press and speaking publicly on Twitter and the only person who gets fired is the Black person who was quiet the entire time,” a former employee told The Verge. “That’s absurd, and just further shows that Black trans people are the ones being targeted in this conversation.”