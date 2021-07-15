Netflix Fires Three Execs for Not Bitching About Their Bosses Publicly
Netflix has fired three senior marketing executives for complaining to one another about their bosses on Slack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The executives reportedly believed they were speaking in private, but a lower-level employee stumbled onto their chats after months of badmouthing and reported the conversations. Netflix’s culture calls for a radical degree of transparency among employees, including one codified core value of “You only say things about fellow employees that you say to their face.” The marketing executives were reportedly criticizing Bozoma Saint John, the chief marketing officer. According to the report, the executives were not making racist or sexist remarks against Saint John, who is Black.