Netflix Is Editing a Phone Number Out of ‘Squid Game’ After 4,000 Prank Calls
Netflix and the studio behind the smash hit Squid Game are editing a phone number from the show after the woman who owns it in real life received a deluge of prank calls. The show’s titular violent game begins after characters call a mysterious number, which in the real world belongs to a South Korean woman. After the woman complained to local media, the streaming company and production company Siren Studios said they would edit the scenes in which the number appears. The woman said she received upward of 4,000 calls in one day that featured people on the other end of the line said they wanted to join the “Squid Game.” Another person whose number differs by one digit from the one in the show reported receiving an increasing number of calls as well.