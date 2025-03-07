Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
TV
Netflix Makes Shock Call on Future of Meghan’s Lifestyle Show
SHE WHO LAUGHS LAST...
“With Love, Meghan” has divided viewers during its eight-episode first season.
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
Published
Mar. 7 2025
12:48PM EST
Tom Sykes
European Editor at Large
royalist
tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Jason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps
‘Severance’ Finally Gives Us the Shocking Patricia Arquette Backstory
Emma Fraser
Industry News
The Leaked ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Trailer Is Worse Than You Could Imagine
Clare Donaldson
Industry News
‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson