TV

Netflix Makes Shock Call on Future of Meghan’s Lifestyle Show

SHE WHO LAUGHS LAST...

“With Love, Meghan” has divided viewers during its eight-episode first season.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityJason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps‘Severance’ Finally Gives Us the Shocking Patricia Arquette Backstory
Emma Fraser
Industry NewsThe Leaked ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Trailer Is Worse Than You Could Imagine
Clare Donaldson
Industry News‘Get Rid of Her’: Why Jeff Bezos Ousted James Bond Producer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson