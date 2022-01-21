Netflix Orders Second Season of Runaway Hit ‘Squid Game’
LET’S PLAY AGAIN
Netflix announced Thursday that it had ordered the production of a second season of the massive South Korean hit Squid Game, which depicts a series of children’s games in which adult competitors fight for their lives to pay off their debts. The show became Netflix’s most-watched series ever in 2021, its popularity sweeping the globe. Asked whether there would be a renewal of the show on the company’s quarterly earnings call, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said, “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun.” The news came the same day as Netflix failed to meet analysts’ expectations of its quarterly earnings, adding 8.3 million subscribers instead of 8.5 and projecting increased expenses for content production. Its stock fell in response to the news.