CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Netflix Reportedly Planning GameStop Stock Surge Movie, Starring Noah Centineo
ALREADY?
Read it at Deadline Hollywood
Movies about video games are typically notoriously bad. But what about a movie based off a store that sells video games? That’s a gamble Netflix is willing to take. The streaming platform reportedly is finalizing a deal to produce a movie on GameStop’s Reddit-fueled stock rush last week, Deadline Hollywood reported on Monday. According to Deadline, The Hurt Locker screenwriter Mark Boal will be writing the movie, starring To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo. New York University professor Scott Galloway—who stated last week that the stock surge was “about sex” in a widely-derided Twitter thread—is set to be a consultant on the movie, per Deadline.