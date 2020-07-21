CHEAT SHEET
    Netflix Pulls Turkish Show From Production After Government Demands Gay Character Be Cut

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Netflix has canceled production on an original Turkish show after the government denied the production company a filming license unless they removed a gay character from the show. If Only had been planned to be an eight-episode romantic drama starring Turkish film star Özge Özpirincci. The move marks the first time Turkish authorities have intervened to censor a Netflix production. Turkish authorities previously ordered an episode of Designated Survivor to be removed from the platform in Turkey for presenting a fictitious Turkish leader as a villain. Other shows which include LGBTQ characters and themes, including Orange Is The New Black and Hollywood, are not censored on Netflix in Turkey.

