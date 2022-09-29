Netflix Quietly Drops LGBTQ Tag From Jeffrey Dahmer Series After Backlash
ABOUT-FACE
Netflix has removed an LGBTQ tag from its controversial series about Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer after complaints about the categorization online. The show titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, originally featured in the category alongside the likes of Sex Education and Heartstopper before the tag was dropped. “'Hey hi @netflix I IMPLORE you please reconsider having Dahmer with the LGBTQ tag, especially as one of its tags right when you open the app,” one social media user wrote. Another asked: “If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?” One TikTok user said: “I know it’s technically true,” because Dahmer was gay, “But this is not… This is not the representation we are looking for.”