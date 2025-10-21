Netflix Reality Stars Welcome First Baby Together

Netflix stars have welcomed their first child after meeting in ‘The Pods’ in the first series of Love is Blind. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton met “sight unseen” on the show that tests whether personality alone is enough to base a relationship on. They were one of eight couples to get engaged in the first series of the show, which has a 25 percent success rate, according to Life & Style Magazine’s calculations. The couple told People earlier in 2025 that they’ve been trying for a baby for four years, and finally welcomed Ezra William Hamilton into the world on Oct. 1. He arrived earlier than expected with Speed-Hamilton telling her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she spent days in the hospital and struggled with preeclampsia, but she said her baby was “perfectly on God’s time.” Since finding love on the show, the pair have launched a YouTube series, Hanging with the Hamiltons, hosted a podcast, The Love Seat, and written a book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way.