Netflix Rules Out Theatrical Film Releases
‘NOT OUR BUSINESS’
A Netflix executive shut down the possibility of giving the streamer’s original films theatrical releases on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During a press event, Netflix content chief Bela Bajaria said that theatrical releases are simply not part of Netflix’s business model. “We are the only real pure-play streamer and our members love films and they want to see films on Netflix. And for us, that’s always going to be the most important thing,” Bajaria said. “A lot of other companies and businesses do theatrical and it’s a great business for them. It’s just not our business,” she added. Netflix has refused to do theatrical releases in the past, at least in part because theaters required the streamer to wait 90 days before making the films available online. Netflix executives have also said that the revenue from theatrical releases just isn’t significant enough.