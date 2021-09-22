Netflix Scores Golden Ticket to Buy Roald Dahl’s Entire Collection
A PEACHY MOVE
Netflix has bought the rights to children’s author Roald Dahl’s entire catalog in one of its largest acquisitions to date, the streamer announced Wednesday. The deal, which puts the Roald Dahl Story Company under the Netflix banner, includes the rights to all of Dahl’s works, including books such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. “Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base,” the streamer said in a statement. “Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”
The announcement did not include any financial details, but The Hollywood Reporter compared the purchase to the 2018 deal crafted between the two entities, which was estimated to be in the nine-figure range. The litany of upcoming Dahl adaptations includes an animated Chocolate Factory series by filmmaker Taika Waititi and a film adaptation of Matilda: The Musical.