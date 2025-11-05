Netflix Sensation’s Sequel Eyes Release Date in Distant Future

The White House posted and deleted an altered New York Knicks logo that read “TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT,” after being reportedly contacted by the NBA team. The Tuesday post followed Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s victory over Andrew Cuomo in New York City’s mayoral race. The White House voluntarily took down the post on Wednesday after the team reached out, a source close to the Knicks told Front Office Sports. “The Knicks remain neutral on political matters,” the team said in a statement to the outlet on Wednesday. “We hope all our elected officials, whether current or recently elected, do a great job in office.” The post comes as Trump’s latest attack against the city’s mayor-elect. The president previously threatened to arrest Mamdani if he defied ICE raids in the city, and also claimed he’d look into potentially deporting the Uganda-born immigrant. In late October, the Knicks sent Mamdani a cease and desist letter for his own edited version of the team’s logo, which read, “NEW YORK ZOHRAN.” Mamdani took down the post after the Knicks reached out to his campaign, expressing concerns that the ad appeared as if the team was endorsing him, sources close to the Knicks told the outlet.
Model Haley Kalil, perhaps more well-known by her social media name Haley Baylee, has opened up about why she filed for divorce from her husband, former NFL offensive lineman Matt Kalil, in 2022. While on Twitch With Marlon, she explained that she and her husband, who she was married to from 2015-2022, had intimacy issues—but not the ones you may think—during their marriage. She said while she didn’t want to get too graphic, the footballer’s penis “was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third.” “He’s like .01 percent of the population. We’ve tried, impossible unless you’re going to be in tears type s--t,” she said. “We tried it all: therapist, doctors. Not even lying… Looked up lipo-type s--t… That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself.” Despite divorcing, she maintained that Kalil is a “really good person” and that everything was amicable, with her even remaining on his phone plan until a few years ago. Matt Kalil has since remarried, tying the knot with model Keilani Asmus in April 2024, with the pair welcoming their first baby in Aug. 2024.
John Mulaney was spotted Wednesday at President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court hearing on his tariff war. The former Saturday Night Live writer was seen leaving the nation’s highest court, where justices are weighing the legality of Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on other nations. The hearing is part of an appeal case; the lower courts ruled that Trump’s sweeping tariffs, implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), overstepped his authority. Mulaney’s attendance at the hearing came as a surprise to many, as the attendees were mostly comprised of politicians, economists, and administration officials. Fans speculated that he was invited by appellate lawyer Neal Katyal, who is arguing on behalf of small businesses affected by the tariffs. Katyal had Mulaney on his podcast, “Courtside.” where he told his audience that Mulaney is a “constitutional law nerd.” He revealed that the comedian “texts [him] all sorts of questions about random Supreme Court cases. All the time.”
Netflix Sensation’s Sequel Eyes Release Date in Distant Future
A sequel to the hugely popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters is slated to release on Netflix in 2029, four years after its debut installment. The substantial gap between releases can be put down to long production times for animated films, which often take multiple years to make. KPop Demon Hunters is credited as being the most-watched original Netflix movie of all time, having amassed over 325 million total views within three months of its release on the platform. The animated musical follows a K-pop girl group named HUNTR/X that moonlights as a trio of demon hunters, fighting against evil through the power of their music. Three songs from the film’s original soundtrack—which has garnered over 3 billion total streams—have frequented Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and could be in the running for this year’s Grammy Awards. The film was popular enough that Netflix brought it to theaters in August and October, allowing fans to enjoy a sing-along version. The musical grossed over $18 million at the box office over two days during its inaugural theater run.
The ongoing government shutdown is officially the longest in history, surpassing a record also set by Donald Trump in 2018-19 during the president’s first term. The record-breaking impasse, which on Wednesday hit 36 days, shows no signs of ending soon. Trump has rejected calls to meet with what he calls “Radical Left Democrats” to strike a deal and refused to restart food benefit programs for vulnerable Americans until the Democrats reopen the government. “All they have to do is open the country,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “We have voted 14 times to open the country, and they vote to keep it closed.” Yet, despite his bullish demeanor, polling data from NBC suggests that Americans feel differently—52 percent blame the president and congressional Republicans for the stalemate. Just four percent of Americans blame both parties for the shutdown, which is estimated to be costing the U.S. around $7 billion every day. Trump had two shutdowns during his first term, which lasted two and 34 days respectively.
Former USC player and NFL linebacker Keith Browner Sr. has died suddenly at the age of 63, TMZ reported. He passed away in San Leandro, California, according to his son, Keith Browner Jr. The publication reported that while the cause of death was unclear at this stage, it appeared Browner suffered a heart attack. Browner’s career saw him play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Raiders, and the San Francisco 49ers between 1984 and 1988, then switching to arena football from 1990 to 1997. TMZ reported Browner Jr. saying his father had stomach issues on Monday night and was vomiting, and planned to go to the hospital on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his five children, Keith Jr., and daughters Keicha, Amber, Ashley, and Jordan. His son also became a defensive end in the NFL, playing for the Houston Texans.
In a dramatic act of solidarity, Miss Universe contestants staged a mass walkout from a pageant event in Thailand on Monday after an event official “publicly humiliated” Miss Mexico. The incident, which was captured on a live stream, saw pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil admonish Mexican contestant Fátima Bosch in front of her peers, calling her “dumb” and bragging about his power over her, before ordering security to remove her from the building when she said the director was “not respecting me as a woman.” The move prompted fury amongst the other contestants, who immediately rose from their seats and walked out of the room in solidarity with Bosch, while the director threatened consequences for anyone who left. “This is about women’s rights,” said reigning Miss Universe Victoria Theilvig, from Denmark, regarding the incident. ”To trash another girl—it’s beyond disrespectful and it’s nothing I’ve ever done. That’s why I’m taking my coat and I’m going.” Fans hailed the move as “the most empowering act in Miss Universe history” and praised both Bosch and Theilvig for their courage and integrity. Raul Rocha Cantu, president of the Miss Universe Organization, issued a statement condemning Itsaragrisil for his “public humiliation” of Bosch, and said he is considering legal measures against the director.
Russia has strapped jet engines to some of its old Soviet-era munitions, stretching Ukraine’s already strained air defenses by allowing them to strike targets deep inside Moscow’s borders. The Soviet “dumb bombs,” retrofitted with glider wings, have been in use since 2023, and were typically deployed from Russian fighter jets on the front lines with a range of around 50 miles. But the latest upgrade, which has seen the bombs fitted with cheap Chinese-made turboengines purchased off Alibaba, has increased that range to around 125 miles, transforming the bombs into a “cheap substitute for a cruise missile,” according to Ukrainian military expert Pavlo Narozhny, allowing Russia to target even more of Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population without needing to leave Russian-controlled territory. While the jet propulsion system limits the bomb’s payload, and the weapons can be countered with electronic warfare, their deployment poses a significant new challenge for Kyiv, which is already struggling to maintain its supply of anti-air munitions and has seen its interception rates of Russian missiles drop sharply over the summer. “The economy of war isn’t in our favor,” said Narozhny, noting that Western Patriot missiles are also much more expensive than the retrofitted Soviet glider-bombs. “If they can scale up production, it will be a great challenge for us.”
Sarah Snook spilled that Kieran Culkin welcomed baby No. 3 with his wife, Jazz Charton. Snook, Culkin’s former co-star on Succession, told Access Hollywood she met the newborn and they were “so cute.” Culkin, 43, and Charton, 37 are already parents to a daughter, Kinsey Sioux, 6, and a son, Wilder Wolf, 4. Fans anticipated the arrival of baby number three after Culkin said he wanted to expand his family during the 2024 Emmy Awards, where he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Succession. The following year, he won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain. In his acceptance speech, he revealed the couple made a “pact” that if he won an Oscar, they would have a third child. Not too long after, Charton revealed the pregnancy news by showing off her baby bump at the opening night of Waiting for Godot in September. In a caption on Charton’s post congratulating her husband on his first Oscar, she joked that the “baby pact” had “clearly been a great motivator.” Culkin and Charton eloped in 2013 during a road trip to Iowa. Their modest wedding was “by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm,” according to Charton.
Jennifer Lawrence revealed a Miss Piggy movie is in the works with some notable names attached. The Oscar-winning actress shared the news with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang during Wednesday’s episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, saying, “I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just gonna: Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole [Escola] is writing it.” Lawrence let the news slip after discussing the Broadway production of Oh, Mary!, which was written and originally performed by Escola. She said she thinks that her and Stone will most likely appear in the film as well, adding that, “I feel like we have to.” Rogers said, “You guys haven’t done a movie together and that’s robbery to us.” “It’s f---ed up. It’s like really dark,” Lawrence responded. She also put to rest rumors that her and Stone were set to appear together in a potential reboot of Death Becomes Her, dismissing it as “fancasting.”