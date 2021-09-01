Netflix Sets a Date for ‘Seinfeld’ Debut
FESTIVUS RETURNS!
Hit ’90s sitcom Seinfeld is finally making its Netflix debut. The streaming platform announced that the beloved show is set to premiere in October. The series left Hulu earlier this year, after Netflix announced in 2019 that it had closed a $500 million deal with Sony, giving the streaming platform global streaming rights for at least five years.
Creator Jerry Seinfeld gushed over Netflix’s decision to pick up the show in a tongue-in-cheek press release. “Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing,” said Seinfeld. “We really got carried away, I guess. I didn’t realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project.”
In a press release, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos joked about how he thinks “[Mr. Seinfeld] and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them, and I’m thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases.”