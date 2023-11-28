ICYMI, Netflix Has Its Own Store and It’s Got Everything You Need for Holiday Gifting
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to holiday gifting, there are two types of people: those who have been compiling their wish list all year long and know exactly what they want, and those who shrug their shoulders and say, “Surprise me!” or “I don’t need anything.” While people in the latter category are admittedly more challenging to buy for, their nonchalance also opens up a world of possibilities. Rather than attempting to read their mind and figure out what they actually want, why not take their request literally and pull a wildcard out of the bag or just take a cue from their favorite Netflix series that binged all year long?
Netflix Shop
Undoubtedly, one of the best places to source quirky yet cool gifts is The Netflix Shop. While many aren’t even aware of this gift treasure trove, it’s the perfect one-stop shop for merch and collectibles from your loved ones’ favorite shows. Right now, you can score 30 percent off storewide and a massive 60 percent off select items until Sunday, Dec. 3. Whether it’s your parent, in-law, partner, boss, or relative, consider this an opportunity to surprise them with a gift they didn’t know existed—let alone that they needed. From a Bridgerton-themed eye makeup palette to Stranger Things Monopoly and Cobra Kai hoodies, here are our top picks for everyone in your life.
