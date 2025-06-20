Netflix Star Killed in Hamptons Hit-and-Run
A manhunt is underway after a New York real estate agent who featured on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons. Sara Burack, 40, was found by police lying in the road unconscious in Hampton Bays, Southampton, on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. She died later at Stony Brook University Hospital. Authorities have not yet tracked down the driver who struck her. Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit have also not received any witness reports or a description of the vehicle involved. Million Dollar Beach House offered a look behind the scenes at the Hamptons’ competitive luxury real estate industry. Burack appeared in its only season, in 2020. She used to work at Nest Seekers International, a high-end real estate company. Its regional manager, Geoff Gifkins, paid tribute to his former colleague. “Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” he said. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”