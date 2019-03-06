Netflix to Adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ for TV
MANY YEARS LATER
Netflix has obtained the rights to produce Gabriel García Márquez’s iconic magical-realist epic One Hundred Years of Solitude as a Spanish-language TV series, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday. The series will be shot in Colombia, and will be executive produced by the late novelist’s two sons. Many of his other famous novels, including Chronicles of a Death Foretold and Love In The Time of Cholera have already been adapted for the screen, the sons explained—but Márquez was always resistant to adapting One Hundred Years of Solitude because of how difficult it would be to retell the intricate multi-generational story. But now, his sons said, they believed Netflix had assembled a team that was qualified to do the story justice. “We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product,” one son told The Hollywood Reporter.