Netflix Triples Down on Controversial Comic Matt Rife
The man comedian and podcaster Marc Maron has called “the new It Boy of shitty comedy” has inked a huge deal with Netflix. Following his 2023 debut special, Natural Selection, TikTok-famous comic Matt Rife has secured a two-special deal that also includes a “gym/workplace comedy series that he’ll write and star in,” according to Deadline. The first of Rife’s new stand-up specials will reportedly consist entirely of crowd work and premiere later this year. Rife drew widespread backlash for the domestic violence joke that opened Natural Selection in which he suggested a waitress with a black eye who served him should have stayed in the kitchen. The punchline? “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye.” At the time, he justified the direction of his material by saying, “One thing that I wanted to tackle in this special was showing people that, like, despite what you think about me online, I don’t pander my career to women. I would argue this special is way more for guys.”