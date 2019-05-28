Netflix Will ‘Rethink’ Georgia Investment if ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Law Takes Effect

Streaming-giant Netflix said it will continue to film in Georgia despite the controversy surrounding the state’s “heartbeat” abortion bill, but will reconsider its investment if the bill goes into effect next year. According to CNBC, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the company would “rethink its investment” in Georgia if the bill—which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected—is officially enacted. He also said Netflix would work with the ACLU and others to fight the bill in court. “We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Sarandos said. “Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there—while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.” The state offers up to 30 percent tax credits to movie and TV projects that film in Georgia. Some of Netflix’s most successful projects—including Queer Eye, The Haunting of Hill House, and Ozark—are filmed in Georgia.