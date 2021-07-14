CHEAT SHEET
    Netflix Will Start Offering Video Games Next Year: Report

    GAME ON

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Dado Ruvic/Reuters

    Netflix will add video games to the library of options for its subscribers next year, Bloomberg reports. The streaming company has experimented with interactive content like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the past, though the content has remained within the realm of film and TV. It is not yet clear whether the video games will be licensed content or original titles. Netflix has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, Mike Verdu, to oversee the effort as vice president of game development, according to Bloomberg.

    Read it at Bloomberg