Netflix Will Start Offering Video Games Next Year: Report
Read it at Bloomberg
Netflix will add video games to the library of options for its subscribers next year, Bloomberg reports. The streaming company has experimented with interactive content like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch in the past, though the content has remained within the realm of film and TV. It is not yet clear whether the video games will be licensed content or original titles. Netflix has hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook executive, Mike Verdu, to oversee the effort as vice president of game development, according to Bloomberg.