Netflix Will Air Docuseries on Harry and Meghan’s Life in California: Report
ROYAL REALITY TV
Netflix will air a docuseries with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their lives at home in California, Page Six reports. The Sussexes signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix in 2020 after moving to the U.S. and were followed by its cameras on their recent trip to the Netherlands. Page Six reports that a camera crew has also been let into their home in Montecito, and described the series as an “at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex-style” show. The news comes after the streaming service quietly killed Meghan’s family-oriented cartoon Pearl, which would have followed the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by historical women. Netflix reportedly wants the new docuseries series to air by the end of the year in order to incorporate the publication of Harry’s memoir, while the Sussexes would rather it air next year. One Hollywood insider quoted by Page Six said, “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”