‘Harry & Meghan’ Debuts as Netflix’s Most-Streamed Documentary Ever
ROYAL FLUSH
Christmas came early to Netflix, with the streaming giant announcing Tuesday that the first half of its docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—the appropriately titled Harry & Meghan—attracted more eyeballs in its first week than any other documentary in the company’s history. The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, which dropped to audiences worldwide on Thursday, logged 81.55 million hours of viewing, with more than 28 million households tuning in. It was a top-10 show in 85 countries, and debuted as No. 1 in the United Kingdom, where more than 2.4 million people watched at least the first episode. The series was beaten out this week in the English-language category only by Wednesday. (Shortly after its own debut, Tim Burton’s riff on The Addams Family quickly surpassed Dahmer to become Netflix’s second most-popular English-language series of all time, behind only Stranger Things.) The second half of Harry & Meghan will premiere on Thursday.