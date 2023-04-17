‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Goes Off the Rails Amid Delays
‘LOVE IS LATE’
Love Is Blind fans excited to tune in to the season 4 live reunion on Sunday night were instead met with error messages and spotty coverage as Netflix struggled with technical issues for more than an hour. Two minutes after the show was set to begin, Netflix released a brief statement, tweeting, “Love is … late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!” Nearly 90 minutes after that, with the show still not having kicked off, another statement followed: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.” Meanwhile, the Bravo network tweeted, “We would never keep you waiting for a Reunion,” adding a winking emoji. The highly anticipated event marked the streamer’s second flirtation with live broadcasting, following March’s Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which was presented without widespread issue or outages.