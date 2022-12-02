Netherlands’ Soccer Players Struck With Flu Symptoms Ahead of U.S. Showdown

Read it at Sports Illustrated
The Netherlands were desperately trying to stop a mystery virus from decimating their World Cup team on Friday, the day before their Round of 16 showdown against the U.S. team. Manager Louis van Gaal said at a Friday press conference that a number of players in the 26-man squad were dealing with flu-like symptoms, but he declined to specify how many or elaborate on how sick they were. He said all 26 players attended training on Friday—“but if it goes around in the group, it is worrying.” The team didn’t train at all on Thursday and abandoned its usual 11 vs. 11 match during Friday’s training. They face off against the U.S. at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.