Nets Owner ‘Disappointed’ Kyrie Flogged Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets’ owner says he wants to have a sit-down with Kyrie Irving after the player promoted an antisemitic film on social media. “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Joe Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.” The team also put out a statement declaring they “strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech” and calling for “open, honest dialogue.” There is no word from Irving, whose tweet linked out to the Amazon page for “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”